Fitzpatrick leads New Haven against Delaware State after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 7:27 AM

Delaware State Hornets (0-3) at New Haven Chargers (1-3)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven faces Delaware State after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 23 points in New Haven’s 73-67 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

New Haven did not compete in Division I last season.

Delaware State finished 16-14 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

