Fisher leads Seton Hall against Fairfield after 21-point outing

Fairfield Stags (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Fairfield after Elijah Fisher scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 68-61 victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

Seton Hall finished 7-25 overall with a 5-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

Fairfield went 3-12 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Stags averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

