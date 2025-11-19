Fielder’s 17, Meadow’s 15 lead Boise State to 62-59 win over Wichita State

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder had 17 points, and Andrew Meadow had 15 in Boise State’s 62-59 win over…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder had 17 points, and Andrew Meadow had 15 in Boise State’s 62-59 win over Wichita State on Tuesday.

Fielder was 7-of-13 shooting with six rebounds for the Broncos (4-1). Meadow was 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, with five rebounds. Dylan Andrews added 10 points, seven assists and two steals.

Kenyon Giles finished with 15 points for the Shockers (3-1), going 5 for 11 from the field. Michael Gray Jr. added 12 points, going 5 of 7 with three assists, but four turnovers. Emmanuel Okorafor also put up eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Meadow put up 11 points in the first half for Boise State, who led 32-27 at halftime. Boise State turned a two-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 15-2 run to make it a 50-35 lead with 12:23 left in the half. Fielder scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.