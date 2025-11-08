Fielder scores 20, Boise State takes down Utah Valley 101-77

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder’s 20 points helped Boise State defeat Utah Valley 101-77 on Saturday. Fielder also had…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder’s 20 points helped Boise State defeat Utah Valley 101-77 on Saturday.

Fielder also had six rebounds for the Broncos (1-1). Spencer Ahrens shot 6 for 13 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Andrew Meadow had 18 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Wolverines (1-1) were led in scoring by Jackson Holcombe, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Hayden Welling added 12 points for Utah Valley. Trevan Leonhardt also had eight points and four assists.

Boise State took the lead with 18:59 left in the first half and did not trail again. Fielder led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 46-35 at the break. Boise State extended its lead to 97-72 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Meadow scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

