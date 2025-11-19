FGCU wins 77-62 against Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rahmir Barno’s 16 points helped FGCU defeat Samford 77-62 on Wednesday. Barno went 6 of 13…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rahmir Barno’s 16 points helped FGCU defeat Samford 77-62 on Wednesday.

Barno went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (3-2). Isaiah Malone added 12 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor while he also had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Jordan Ellerbee finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bulldogs (3-3) were led by Jadin Booth, who posted 27 points and two steals. Dylan Faulkner added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Samford.

