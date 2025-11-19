FGCU visits Samford after Booth’s 21-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2) at Samford Bulldogs (3-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5;…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2) at Samford Bulldogs (3-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts FGCU after Jadin Booth scored 21 points in Samford’s 84-77 overtime win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 in home games. Samford has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

FGCU went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

