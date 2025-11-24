FGCU hosts Indiana after Beaumont’s 21-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2)
Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits FGCU after Lenee Beaumont scored 21 points in Indiana’s 72-53 win against the Butler Bulldogs.
FGCU went 19-1 at home a season ago while going 30-4 overall. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 54.0 points per game and shoot 37.6% from the field last season.
The Hoosiers have gone 1-0 away from home. Indiana scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
