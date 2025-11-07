FGCU hosts Davidson for cross-conference matchup

Davidson Wildcats at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Davidson in…

Davidson Wildcats at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Davidson in non-conference action.

FGCU finished 30-4 overall last season while going 19-1 at home. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 54.0 points per game and shoot 37.6% from the field last season.

Davidson finished 19-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 6.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

