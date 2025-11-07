FGCU hosts Davidson for cross-conference matchup

Davidson Wildcats at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Davidson in non-conference action.
FGCU finished 30-4 overall last season while going 19-1 at home. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 54.0 points per game and shoot 37.6% from the field last season.
Davidson finished 19-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 6.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.
