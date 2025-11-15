FGCU faces Chattanooga following Konieczny’s 24-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (1-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Chattanooga after J.R. Konieczny scored 24 points in FGCU’s 95-94 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

FGCU finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Chattanooga finished 29-9 overall with a 12-5 record on the road a season ago. The Mocs averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 7.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

