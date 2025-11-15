FGCU defeats Chattanooga 91-73

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — J.R. Konieczny had 24 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 91-73 win against Chattanooga on Saturday.…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — J.R. Konieczny had 24 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 91-73 win against Chattanooga on Saturday.

Konieczny also contributed seven rebounds for the Eagles (2-2). Rahmir Barno scored 20 points and added eight assists. Jordan Ellerbee shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Mocs (1-3) were led by Jordan Frison, who posted 15 points. Chattanooga also got 12 points and two blocks from Tedrick Washington Jr, and Jikari Johnson had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.