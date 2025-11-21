Falslev scores 24 as Utah State downs Tulane 96-75

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mason Falslev had 24 points and Kolby King made four 3-pointers and scored all his 16…

Falslev added seven rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (5-0) and King went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Michael Collins Jr. scored 21 points and added five assists.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the way for the Green Wave (3-2) with 19 points and two steals. Tulane also got 16 points from Asher Woods. KJ Greene also had 12 points.

Led by 14 points from Falslev before the break, Utah State entered halftime tied with Tulane 40-40. Utah State outscored Tulane by 21 points in the second half, and King scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

