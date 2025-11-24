Fairleigh Dickinson visits NJIT following Kulyk’s 24-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-3) at NJIT Highlanders (6-1) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Fairleigh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-3) at NJIT Highlanders (6-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Olivia Kulyk scored 24 points in NJIT’s 73-66 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Highlanders are 3-0 in home games. NJIT scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Knights are 1-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

NJIT makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Fairleigh Dickinson averages 63.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 62.4 NJIT gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kulyk is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Marissa Gingrich is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.6 points.

Ava Renninger is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

