Fairleigh Dickinson defeats St. Elizabeth 100-58

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cyril Martynov had 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 100-58 victory over St. Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Martynov also added seven rebounds for the Knights (1-4). Noah Melson scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor and 4 for 4 from the line. Arthur Cox shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the charity stripe to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Eagles were led by Tye-Rell Monroe, who posted 21 points. Josiah King added 10 points for St. Elizabeth. Cam’Ron Martel also put up seven points.

