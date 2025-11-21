Fairfield plays Le Moyne after Turner’s 30-point performance

Fairfield Stags (3-2) at Le Moyne Dolphins (2-3) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on…

Fairfield Stags (3-2) at Le Moyne Dolphins (2-3)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Le Moyne after Deuce Turner scored 30 points in Fairfield’s 85-82 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Dolphins have gone 2-0 in home games. Le Moyne ranks eighth in the NEC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 2.8.

The Stags are 1-2 on the road. Fairfield is the MAAC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Brandon Benjamin averaging 9.0.

Le Moyne makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Fairfield’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Mosquera is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Deng Garang is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.2 points.

Braden Sparks is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 17.8 points. Turner is averaging 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

