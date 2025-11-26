Fairfield hosts Thompson and Columbia

Columbia Lions (5-1) at Fairfield Stags (4-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is…

Columbia Lions (5-1) at Fairfield Stags (4-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Fairfield after Blair Thompson scored 25 points in Columbia’s 95-70 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Stags have gone 2-0 in home games. Fairfield leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Brandon Benjamin paces the Stags with 8.8 rebounds.

The Lions are 2-1 on the road. Columbia averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Fairfield is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia averages 75.0 points per game, 0.5 more than the 74.5 Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Stags. Deuce Turner is averaging 12.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 43.9%.

Kenny Noland is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17 points. Zine Eddine Bedri is averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

