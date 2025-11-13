Fairfield hosts Stonehill following Sparks’ 20-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Fairfield Stags (1-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Stonehill after Braden…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Fairfield Stags (1-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Stonehill after Braden Sparks scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 82-59 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

Fairfield went 8-6 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Stags shot 40.7% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

Stonehill finished 3-13 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 6.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.