Fairfield hosts Lehigh following Andersen’s 35-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-0) at Fairfield Stags (1-0) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Lehigh after…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-0) at Fairfield Stags (1-0)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Lehigh after Meghan Andersen scored 35 points in Fairfield’s 75-63 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

Fairfield went 28-5 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Stags averaged 8.8 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Lehigh went 27-7 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 30.5 in the paint, 18.9 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.