Ewin scores 21 as No. 21 Arkansas routs Jackson State 115-61 for highest point total since 2015

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Malique Ewin scored 21 points in 14 minutes off the bench to lead seven Arkansas players in double figures, and the 21st-ranked Razorbacks routed winless Jackson State 115-61 on Friday night.

It was the most points Arkansas has scored in a game since 2015.

Karter Knox had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (5-1), who shot 64% from the field and held Jackson State (0-5) to 34%. They got 38 points off 20 turnovers and outscored the Tigers 34-4 in fast-break points.

D.J. Wagner added 16 points and Billy Richmond III finished with 14. Meleek Thomas scored 13 off the bench for Arkansas, and fellow freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Isaiah Sealy had 10 apiece.

Over the final 4:03 of the first half and the first 2:47 of the second, Arkansas outscored Jackson State 29-2. Knox provided eight points in a 10-0 run.

Ewin had his best game in a Razorbacks uniform since transferring from Florida State in the offseason as he scored 17 points in the second half and shot 8 of 9 from the field overall.

Tamarion Hoover led Jackson State with 19 points off the bench.

Arkansas shot 74% in the second half, and 15 of the Razorbacks’ 39 field goals came on dunks.

Up next

Jackson State hosts Winthrop on Sunday.

Arkansas plays No. 5 Duke on Thanksgiving in Chicago.

