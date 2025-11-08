Evansville visits No. 21 Iowa following Heiden’s 21-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa…

Evansville Purple Aces (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa hosts Evansville after Ava Heiden scored 21 points in Iowa’s 86-51 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

Iowa finished 23-11 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

Evansville finished 3-16 in MVC action and 0-15 on the road last season. The Purple Aces averaged 61.6 points per game while shooting 36.2% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

