Evansville takes on UT Arlington in non-conference action

UT Arlington Mavericks (3-1) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-2) Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on…

UT Arlington Mavericks (3-1) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-2)

Evansville, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on UT Arlington in out-of-conference play.

Evansville finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Purple Aces averaged 12.6 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

UT Arlington went 13-18 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.