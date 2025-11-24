Evansville Purple Aces and the Charleston (SC) Cougars play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-4) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (3-4) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-4) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (3-4)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Charleston (SC) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Purple Aces are 3-4 in non-conference play. Evansville is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 3-4 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Evansville scores 71.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 73.3 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Evansville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Hughes is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Bryce Quinet is averaging 10.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.9%.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.