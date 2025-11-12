Evansville and Middle Tennessee to meet for out-of-conference contest

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-1) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Middle Tennessee in out-of-conference play.

Evansville finished 7-9 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Purple Aces averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee went 22-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Raiders shot 45.4% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

