Evans leads UC Irvine against Cal Baptist after 22-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) at UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0)

Irvine, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces Cal Baptist after Kyle Evans scored 22 points in UC Irvine’s 125-49 win against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

UC Irvine went 32-7 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Anteaters averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 16.7 on free throws and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

Cal Baptist went 4-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Lancers averaged 71.3 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.7% from behind the arc last season.

