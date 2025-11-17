Ethan Roberts scores 31 to help Pennsylvania beat Saint Joseph’s 83-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts’ 31 points led Pennsylvania past Saint Joseph’s 83-74 on Monday night. Roberts also contributed five…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts’ 31 points led Pennsylvania past Saint Joseph’s 83-74 on Monday night.

Roberts also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Quakers (2-2). TJ Power scored 23 points and added 15 rebounds. Cam Thrower went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Hawks (2-2) were led by Deuce Jones, who recorded 24 points, four assists and three steals. Derek Simpson added 16 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA). Jaiden Glover finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Pennsylvania took the lead for good with 5:58 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Roberts to make it a 67-66 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

