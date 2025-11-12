Estrella’s 23 points, 10 boards leads No. 20 Tennessee over North Florida 99-66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — J.P. Estrella scored a career-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds off the bench to lead…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — J.P. Estrella scored a career-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds off the bench to lead No. 20 Tennessee to a 99-66 victory over North Florida on Wednesday night.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 21 points and 7 assists for the Volunteers (3-0). Nate Ament had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Cade Phillips had nine rebounds.

Kent Jackson led the Ospreys (0-2) with 16 points. Devin Hines and Kamrin Oriol each scored 11.

North Florida went the final 6:13 of the first half without scoring. Tennessee’s defensive stand turned a two-point lead into a 47-30 advantage at the break. Estrella led the way with 15 points. The Ospreys shot just 34% (12 of 35) from the field, but had seven offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points before the break.

After the first week of the season, Ament was named the first Southeastern Conference freshman of the week. He averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins over Mercer and Northern Kentucky.

Tennessee was without starting guard Bishop Boswell due to a right foot injury sustained against Northern Kentucky. His status is day-to-day.

First-year head coach Bobby Kennen’s Ospreys have had a brutal start to their season. They lost by 40 to defending national champion and third-ranked Florida, then followed that up with a trip to Knoxville. In December, North Florida will have road games against No. 19 Gonzaga and the Miami Hurricanes.

UP NEXT

North Florida: The Ospreys host New College of Florida on Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols play Rice at home on Monday.

_____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.