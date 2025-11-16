Estrella leads No. 20 Tennessee against Rice after 23-point performance

Rice Owls (2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee hosts Rice…

Rice Owls (2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee hosts Rice after J.P. Estrella scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 99-66 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

Tennessee went 16-1 at home last season while going 30-8 overall. The Volunteers averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 14.9 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

Rice went 13-19 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Owls gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.