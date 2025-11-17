Estrella leads No. 20 Tennessee against Rice after 23-point game

Rice Owls (2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -27.5; over/under is…

Rice Owls (2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -27.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee hosts Rice after J.P. Estrella scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 99-66 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

Tennessee finished 30-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Volunteers averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.1 last season.

Rice finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-8 on the road. The Owls averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

