Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Esmeraldo scores 22, Lipscomb…

Esmeraldo scores 22, Lipscomb downs Southeast Missouri State 88-77

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 6:00 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Mateo Esmeraldo’s 22 points helped Lipscomb defeat Southeast Missouri State 88-77 on Saturday.

Esmeraldo also had five assists and four steals for the Bisons (4-4). Ethan Duncan scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Charlie Williams went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Redhawks (2-6) were led in scoring by Braxton Stacker, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Southeast Missouri State also got 19 points from BJ Ward, and Brendan Terry recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up