Erickson and Bullock score 15 apiece, Hawaii beats East Texas A&M 100-74

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Erickson and Dre Bullock scored 15 points apiece, Isaac Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Hawaii beat East Texas A&M 100-74 on Sunday night.

The Rainbow Warriors scored at least 100 points for the first time since a 114-107 overtime win over Long Beach State on Jan. 14, 2017.

Gytis Nemeiksa added 14 points, Harry Rouhliadeff and Isaac Finlinson scored 12 apiece, and Isaiah Kerr finished with 10 points.

Hawaii (1-1), which attempted 34 free throws and outscored the Lions 22-5 from the foul line in the first half, used an 18-3 closing run to take a 51-30 lead into the intermission.

Josh Taylor led East Texas A&M (1-2) with 15 points. Starting forward Noah Pagotto scored nine points before he fouled out in just 15 minutes and reserve Michael Folarin fouled out with six points in 14 minutes.

