Eric Mahaffey scores 20 as Akron beats Iona 96-75 at Paradise Jam

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Eric Mahaffey scored 20 points and Akron beat Iona 96-75 at the Paradise Jam on Friday.

Mahaffey also added eight rebounds for the Zips (4-1). Tavari Johnson scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Evan Mahaffey had 16 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Kosy Akametu led the Gaels (4-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds. CJ Anthony added 13 points and six assists and Keshawn Williams scored 12.

Akron took the lead for good with 17:53 left in the first half. The score was 47-33 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 14 points.

