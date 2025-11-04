Enis’ 22 lead South Florida past Florida A&M 102-67

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wes Enis’ 22 points helped South Florida defeat Florida A&M 102-67 on Monday. Josh Omojafo added…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wes Enis’ 22 points helped South Florida defeat Florida A&M 102-67 on Monday.

Josh Omojafo added 17 points for the Bulls. Izaiyah Nelson had 16 points.

Micah Octave finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Rattlers. Florida A&M also got 14 points and three steals from Tyler Shirley. Jordan Chatman finished with 11 points.

South Florida took the lead with 9:45 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Enis led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 47-33 at the break. South Florida extended its lead to 81-51 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Nelson scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

