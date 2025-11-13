Emejuru’s 23 lead East Carolina over Division II Elizabeth City State 71-70

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Giovanni Emejuru scored 23 points as East Carolina held off Division II Elizabeth City State 71-70…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Giovanni Emejuru scored 23 points as East Carolina held off Division II Elizabeth City State 71-70 on Thursday.

Emejuru’s dunk with 1:42 remaining gave ECU a 71-65 lead.

Emejuru also added 10 rebounds for the Pirates (2-1). Tybo Bailey shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line to add 19 points.

Trevor Smith finished with 20 points for the Vikings. Jaquantae Harris added 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for Elizabeth City State. Donovan Flamer finished with 10 points and two steals.

Bailey put up 12 points in the first half for East Carolina, which led 36-35 at the break. Emejuru scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

