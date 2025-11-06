Live Radio
Elon Phoenix to take on the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels Thursday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:46 AM

Elon Phoenix (1-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 North Carolina hosts Elon.

North Carolina went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 29-8 overall. The Tar Heels allowed opponents to score 57.3 points per game and shoot 36.1% from the field last season.

Elon went 15-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 58.5 points per game while shooting 37.7% from the field and 24.7% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

