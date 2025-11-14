Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Elon hosts Gardner-Webb following…

Elon hosts Gardner-Webb following Cuthrell’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3) at Elon Phoenix (2-1)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Gardner-Webb after Chandler Cuthrell scored 28 points in Elon’s 96-89 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Elon went 17-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Phoenix averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.0% from deep last season.

Gardner-Webb went 11-20 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 10.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up