Elon hosts Gardner-Webb following Cuthrell’s 28-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3) at Elon Phoenix (2-1) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Gardner-Webb…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3) at Elon Phoenix (2-1)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Gardner-Webb after Chandler Cuthrell scored 28 points in Elon’s 96-89 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Elon went 17-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Phoenix averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.0% from deep last season.

Gardner-Webb went 11-20 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 10.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.