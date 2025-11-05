Elon defeats Belmont Abbey 99-51

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points as Elon beat Belmont Abbey 99-51 on Wednesday. Cuthrell added five…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points as Elon beat Belmont Abbey 99-51 on Wednesday.

Cuthrell added five rebounds for the Phoenix (1-0). Ja’Juan Carr scored 15 points, going 6 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Kacper Klaczek went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

The Crusaders were led by Gabe Cerda, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Matas Piktuizis added 10 points for Belmont Abbey.

Elon took the lead with 17:08 left in the first half and did not trail again. Carr led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to go up 64-24 at the break. Cuthrell scored a team-high 13 points in the second half to close out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

