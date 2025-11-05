Ellis scores 19, Norfolk State defeats Regent 119-55

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devon Ellis scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat Regent 119-55 on Wednesday. Ellis also added…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devon Ellis scored 19 points as Norfolk State beat Regent 119-55 on Wednesday.

Ellis also added four steals for the Spartans (2-0). Anthony McComb III scored 18 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Jordan Leaks went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding six assists and four steals.

Christian Brown led the way for the Royals with 17 points. Regent also got 11 points from Grant Worley. Antoine Brown recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

