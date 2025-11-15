Ellingsworth puts up 20, Arkansas State defeats Christian Brothers 95-67

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 20 points as Arkansas State beat Christian Brothers 95-67 on Saturday. Ellingsworth added…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 20 points as Arkansas State beat Christian Brothers 95-67 on Saturday.

Ellingsworth added seven rebounds for the Red Wolves (3-1). Kyle Hayman scored 15 points and added five assists. Royal Blue Smith finished with 13 points.

The Buccaneers were led by Marquis Gill, who posted 20 points. Iman Kheirati added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Christian Brothers. Turner Duncan also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

