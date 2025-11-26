Ellerbee, Barno lead FGCU to 78-63 OT win over Rice

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee scored 20 points and Rahmir Barno added six in the overtime as FGCU…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee scored 20 points and Rahmir Barno added six in the overtime as FGCU knocked off Rice 78-63 on Tuesday at the Coconut Hoops – Tarpon Bay Division

Ellerbee shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (5-2). J.R. Konieczny scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Barno shot 2 of 11 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Owls (2-6) were led by Trae Broadnax, who recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Rice also got 10 points and two steals from Nick Anderson. Jimmy Oladokun Jr. also had nine points.

Konieczny put up five points in the first half for FGCU, which trailed 24-17 at halftime. Ellerbee scored 16 second-half points and hit the game-tying jump shot with 11 seconds left in the second half to send the game to overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.