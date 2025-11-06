Elisaldez leads Chattanooga against Florida after 20-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Florida after…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Florida after Caia Elisaldez scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 82-34 victory over the King (TN) Tornados.

Florida went 19-18 overall a season ago while going 12-7 at home. The Gators averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

Chattanooga went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Mocs averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.