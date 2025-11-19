Elisaldez leads Chattanooga against Austin Peay after 25-point outing

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Austin Peay…

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Austin Peay after Caia Elisaldez scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 79-66 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mocs have gone 1-1 in home games. Chattanooga ranks eighth in the SoCon with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalifa Ford averaging 1.8.

Austin Peay went 13-18 overall with a 6-11 record on the road a season ago. The Governors averaged 59.1 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 30.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.