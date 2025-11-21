Eli Robinson’s double-double propels Air Force over SIU Edwardsville 77-63

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Eli Robinson had 17 points and 10 rebounds to guide Air Force to a 77-63…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Eli Robinson had 17 points and 10 rebounds to guide Air Force to a 77-63 victory over SIU Edwardsville on Friday night.

Caleb Walker added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Falcons (2-4). Lucas Hobin had 12 points.

The Cougars (3-3) were led by Ring Malith with 17 points. Myles Thompson added 10 points and seven rebounds while Jack Campion also scored 10.

Air Force took the lead with 17:19 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Wesley Celichowski led the Cowboys with 10 points in the first half for a 36-27 advantage at the break.

