Eleko leads Eastern Michigan against Canisius after 22-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Canisius after Sisi Eleko scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 80-73 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Canisius finished 10-21 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Griffins averaged 5.9 steals, 1.8 blocks and 20.5 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 1-17 in MAC play and 1-13 on the road a season ago. The Eagles shot 38.4% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

