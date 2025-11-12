El Shakery, Kennedy score 16 to help New Hampshire take down Emmanuel (MA) 97-69

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Belal El Shakery and Reginald Kennedy Jr. both scored 16 points as New Hampshire beat Emmanuel…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Belal El Shakery and Reginald Kennedy Jr. both scored 16 points as New Hampshire beat Emmanuel (MA) 97-69 on Wednesday.

El Shakery added 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-2). Kennedy shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Jack Graham shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Saints were led in scoring by Danny Adams, who finished with 18 points. Mahari Guerrier added 14 points and two steals for Emmanuel (MA). Connor Hanavan finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.