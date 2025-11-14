El Moutaouakkil’s 33 lead Jacksonville State over Coastal Carolina 74-67

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil’s 33 points led Jacksonville State over Coastal Carolina 74-67 on Friday. El Moutaouakkil…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil’s 33 points led Jacksonville State over Coastal Carolina 74-67 on Friday.

El Moutaouakkil also had six rebounds for the Gamecocks (3-0). Emondrek Erkins-Ford scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, adding six rebounds. Anthony Bryant had nine points.

Josh Beadle led the Chanticleers (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Rasheed Jones added 14 points and six rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Tristan Thompson also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jacksonville State pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 63-58 with 3:02 left in the half. El Moutaouakkil scored 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

