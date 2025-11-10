Live Radio
Edwards scores 25 as North Greenville beats Gardner-Webb 92-81

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 11:11 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Zayden Edwards scored 25 points and Division II-member North Greenville beat Gardner-Webb 92-81 on Monday.

Edwards had nine rebounds for the Crusaders. Savion Brown scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds and three blocks. Carter Bobbitt shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3) were led by Jacob Hudson, who posted 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jacob Hogarth added 15 points for Gardner-Webb. Julius Clark finished with 15 points.

