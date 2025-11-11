Edwards scores 18 to lead No. 2 South Carolina past Clemson 65-37 for 15th straight win in series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and Tessa Johnson added 13 as No. 2 South Carolina beat…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and Tessa Johnson added 13 as No. 2 South Carolina beat Clemson 65-37 on Tuesday night for its 15th straight victory over its state rival.

The Gamecocks (3-0), who have won the previous five games with the Tigers (2-1) by an average of 48 points, struggled at times to put away their Atlantic Coast Conference rival.

Clemson was within five points three minutes before halftime and trailed by 10, 45-35, entering the final quarter.

But South Carolina’s defense clamped down when it counted most as the Tigers were 0-of-17 shooting and held to two foul shots in the final period.

It was the Gamecocks’ 300th win since Colonial Life Arena opened in the fall of 2002.

Florida State transfer Ta’Niya Latson added 12 points while Madina Okot, a newccomer from Mississippi State had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina looked ready to blow this out one as it had its first two opponents as they took an 11-0 lead. The Tigers had missed their first eight shots and could not match up with their taller, faster Southeastern Conference foe.

But a timeout by second-year coach Shawn Poppie got the Tigers refocused and re-energized. Mia Moore had a 3-pointer and followed with a driving basket as the Tigers cut things to 27-22 midway through the second period.

South Carolina found its offense over the final three minutes before the half to re-assert control. Johnson had a pair of jumpers while Edwards followed her own miss for the Gamecocks, who went to thehalf ahead 35-24.

Taylor Johnson-Matthewss led Clemson with nine points.

The depth-challenged Gamecocks were down to nine players after reserve guard Maddy McDaniel was suspended, a move the team announced shortly before tipoff. McDaniel, a sophomore, missed the last win over Bowling Green due to a knee injury.

Coach Dawn Staley did not detail why McDaniel was suspended. When asked after the game if McDaniel would play when the Gamecocks take on No. 8 Southern Cal in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Staley responded, “Doubt it.”

Would McDaniel return this season? “That’s on her,” the coach said. “She’s evaluated every day.”

Clemson returns home to play American on Thursday night.

South Carolina heads to Los Angeles to play No. 8 Southern Cal on Saturday night.

