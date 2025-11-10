Edwards leads No. 2 South Carolina against Clemson after 24-point performance

Clemson Tigers (2-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South…

Clemson Tigers (2-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Clemson after Joyce Edwards scored 24 points in South Carolina’s 114-47 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

South Carolina went 35-4 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Gamecocks allowed opponents to score 58.0 points per game and shoot 35.6% from the field last season.

Clemson went 2-7 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.0 last season.

