Eastern Washington visits Seattle U following Moses’ 30-point performance

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-1)
Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Seattle U after Isaiah Moses’ 30-point showing in Eastern Washington’s 102-97 overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Seattle U went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Redhawks averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.
Eastern Washington went 10-22 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
