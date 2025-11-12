Live Radio
Eastern Washington visits Seattle U following Moses’ 30-point performance

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:49 AM

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-1)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Seattle U after Isaiah Moses’ 30-point showing in Eastern Washington’s 102-97 overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Seattle U went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Redhawks averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Eastern Washington went 10-22 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Eagles averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

