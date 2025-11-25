Eastern Washington visits North Texas on 5-game road slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at North Texas Mean Green (4-2) Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at North Texas Mean Green (4-2)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -11.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits North Texas looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Mean Green are 3-0 in home games. North Texas scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

North Texas is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 50.7% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 14.2 more points per game (76.0) than North Texas allows to opponents (61.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2%.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny Radford is averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

