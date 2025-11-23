Eastern Washington visits Central Arkansas following Moses’ 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-4) Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5;…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-4)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Central Arkansas after Isaiah Moses scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 91-73 victory over the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers.

The Bears are 1-1 in home games. Central Arkansas is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Central Arkansas averages 70.6 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 83.8 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 78.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 81.6 Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Moses is averaging 18.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

